Dallas Cowboys Owners Special Exceptions Defense Has Failed ...

The Dallas appellate court reversed a trial court's dismissal of a sex assault suit brought against Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys franchise, finding the plaintiff properly amended her complaint. In 'J.G. v. Jones,' the 160th District Court in Dallas County dismissed a suit brought by a woman claiming Jones kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without consent in September 2018. The woman had asserted claims for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as negligence and gross negligence against the organization. Attorney Levi G. McCathern II, representing Jones and the franchise, filed special exceptions.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 02, 2023, 12:32 PM