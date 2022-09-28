Dallas-Based Law Firm Munck Wilson Opens First of Several Pl...

News From Law.com

Two years after it began telegraphing its intentions to enter the South Florida market, the Dallas-based, tech-oriented law firm Munck Wilson Mandala landed in Boca Raton this week. Managing partner William Munck said he had been plotting offices in South Florida and Orlando for years as he watched the regions attract tech companies and lure talent from Silicon Valley. As the pandemic accelerated that migration, Munck said it reminded him of the climate in Dallas when he co-founded the near-100 lawyer firm in 1997.

Legal Services

September 28, 2022, 3:19 PM