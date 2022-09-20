Dallas Bar Association to Host Fireside Chat with DEI Focus ...

News From Law.com

Later this month, the Dallas Bar Association will host an event in which two unlikely friends will talk about how a book on social and racial relations/justice issues brought them together. A Fireside Chat: How Our Differences Bring Us Together will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Arts District Mansion in Dallas. Doug Parker, chairman of the board of directors of American Airlines Group, and JacqueRae Sullivan, a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines, will speak.

Texas

September 20, 2022, 4:05 PM