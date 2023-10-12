Dallas Bar Association Has a Storied Legacy | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Throughout 2023, the 11,900 members of the Dallas Bar Association have been commemorating and celebrating the accomplishments of the bar since its founding in 1873. The Dallas Bar began with 40 members, all white males, and over the decades became progressively more inclusive and philanthropic. In 1947, it became the first association in the state to incorporate. Activities recognizing the 150th anniversary were planned well in advance, and current Dallas Bar Association President Cheryl Camin Murray said, "It is not only a celebration of our history, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to serving the legal profession and the people in the Dallas community and beyond."

