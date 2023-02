New Suit - Patent

Verizon Wireless and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Folio Law Group on behalf of Dali Wireless Inc., asserts four patents related to transporting wireless communications. Verizon is represented by Alston & Bird and the Dacus Firm. The case is 6:23-cv-00060, Dali Wireless, Inc. v. Verizon Corporate Services Group, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

February 01, 2023, 5:38 AM