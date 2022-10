New Suit - Patent

T-Mobile, CommScope and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Ward Smith & Hill and the Folio Law Group on behalf of Dali Wireless, asserts seven patents pertaining to LTE and 5G technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00414, Dali Wireless Inc. v. T-Mobile US Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

October 21, 2022, 7:00 PM