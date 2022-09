New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Colleen Daley and Jeffrey Daley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03722, Daley et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

September 19, 2022, 11:34 AM