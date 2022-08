New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in New York Southern District Court alleging that the company's Oral-B Glide dental floss contains harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The suit, filed by Richman Law & Policy, claims that Procter & Gamble misleads customers by marketing the product as promoting good health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-07323, Dalewitz v. The Procter & Gamble Company. polyfluoroalkyl