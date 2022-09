New Suit - Class Action

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, was hit with a policyholder class action Friday in Arizona District Court. The complaint, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, accuses the defendant of charging premiums for 'stacked coverage' for underinsured motorist claims for vehicles for which such coverage is not available. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01659, Dale v. Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 6:45 PM