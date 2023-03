Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Capreit Residential Management and Ben Filsinger to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a service manager alleging disability bias and harassment. The case is 0:23-cv-00544, Dale v. Capreit Residential Management LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 07, 2023, 7:20 PM