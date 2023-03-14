New Suit - Employment

Kutak Rock filed an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in North Dakota District Court against Western Edge Electric. The suit was brought on behalf of the Dakotas and Western Minnesota Electrical Industry Health and Welfare Fund and other plaintiffs seeking allegedly unpaid fringe benefit contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00050, Dakotas and Western Minnesota Electrical Industry Health and Welfare Fund et al v. Western Edge Electric Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 14, 2023, 7:31 PM