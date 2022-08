New Suit - Contract

Friday, Eldredge & Clark filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Arkansas Western District Court on behalf of Dakota Matting and Environmental Solutions LLC. The complaint, for failure to deliver contracted goods, targets Texas CLT LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01048, Dakota Matting and Environmental Solutions, LLC v. Texas CLT, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 17, 2022, 3:54 PM