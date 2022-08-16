Who Got The Work

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme of Pryor Cashman has entered an appearance for Bare Meats Inc. and Andrew Thierry Bellucci in a pending trademark lawsuit. The suit, which was filed June 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Stephen Reich and Rimonda K. Dalloul on behalf of Leo Dakmak and Bellucci Pizza Corp., concerns the 'Bellucci Pizza' trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, is 1:22-cv-03675, Dakmak et al. v. Bare Meats Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 16, 2022, 10:51 AM