Smith, Gambrell & Russell partners Ian J. Dankelman and Jeremy D. Richardson have entered appearances for Baby Generation Inc. in a pending consumer class action related to Baby Generation's 'Mockingbird' brand single-to-double and single strollers. The suit, filed May 4 in New York Eastern District Court by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Wites & Rogers, contends that the products are made with unstable defective frames that lead to cracking, at times causing children to fall from the strollers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:23-cv-03394, Dajlani et al v. Baby Generation, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 19, 2023, 4:13 AM

Allison Egan

Fjona Dajlani

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer

Baby Generation, Inc.

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct