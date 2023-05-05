New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Baby Generation Inc., a baby carriage, stroller and stroller accessories manufacturer and developer, was slapped with a consumer class action on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with the marketing and sale of its 'Mockingbird' brand single-to-double and single strollers. The complaint, brought by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Wites & Rogers, contends that the products are made with unstable defective frames that lead to cracking, at times causing children to fall from the strollers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03394, Dajlani et al v. Baby Generation, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 6:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Allison Egan

Fjona Dajlani

Plaintiffs

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer

defendants

Baby Generation, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct