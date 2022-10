Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Robert S.D. Pace to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Jones, Robin & Robin on behalf of Lawrence Raymond Daiss III. The case is 4:22-cv-00236, Daiss v. Pace.

Georgia

October 06, 2022, 7:14 PM