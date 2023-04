New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Dairy Brands Fluid LLC and other plaintiffs. The suit pursues claims against Altium Packaging LP for allegedly breaching a packaging sales agreement by failing to provide a sufficient quantity of beverage bottles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00845, Dairy Brands Fluid, LLC v. Kemps LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 21, 2023, 4:19 PM

