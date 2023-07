New Suit - Patent

T-Mobile USA and Sprint were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts six patents related to 5G technology, was brought by Alavi & Anaipakos; Heim, Payne & Chorush; and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of Daingean Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00347, Daingean Technologies ltd. v. T-Mobile USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 24, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Daingean Technologies ltd.

Plaintiffs

Alavi & Anaipakos PLLC

defendants

Sprint Corp.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims