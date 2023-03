New Suit - Patent

AT&T was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Heim Payne & Chorush and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of Daingean Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00123, Daingean Technologies Ltd. v. AT&T Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 24, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Daingean Technologies Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Heim Payne & Chorush, Llp - Houston

defendants

AT&T Communications LLC

AT&T Corp.

AT&T Inc.

AT&T Mobility II LLC

AT&T Mobility LLC

AT&T Services Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims