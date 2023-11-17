Attorneys from Ropes & Gray have entered appearances for Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 24 in California Southern District Court by the Patterson Law Group; Alavi & Anaipakos; and Heim Payne & Chorush on behalf of Daingean Technologies, alleges that the defendant's 5G technology and compatible devices infringe five patents owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro, is 3:23-cv-01560, Daingean Technologies Ltd. v. Apple Inc.
Technology
November 17, 2023, 8:26 AM