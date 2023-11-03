Who Got The Work

Nancy Attalla of Ropes & Gray has entered an appearance for Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 24 in California Southern District Court by the Patterson Law Group; Alavi & Anaipakos; and Heim Payne & Chorush on behalf of Daingean Technologies Ltd., alleges that the defendant's 5G technology and compatible devices infringe five patents owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro, is 3:23-cv-01560, Daingean Technologies Ltd. v. Apple Inc.

Technology

November 03, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Daingean Technologies Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Alavi & Anaipakos PLLC

Patterson Law Group Apc

Heim Payne & Chorush, LLP

Patterson Law Group

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

defendants

Apple Inc.

defendant counsels

Ropes & Gray

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims