New Suit

Daimler filed a lawsuit against the County of Bergen and Bergen Brookside Towing on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, accuses the defendants of seizing vehicles which Daimler owns or holds a lien to, then demanding payment from Daimler before relinquishing possession. According to the complaint, the practice constitutes an unconstitutional seizure without due process. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07255, Daimler Trust et al. v. County of Bergen et al.