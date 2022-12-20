Daily Report Opening Nominations for Southeastern Legal Awar...

News From Law.com

The Daily Report is seeking nominations for its Southeastern Legal Awards for Professional Excellence, an expansion on the Georgia Legal Awards. This year's honors will include nine categories: Attorney of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Litigation Team of the Year, Best Mentors, Innovators, In-House Department of the Year, Most Effective Deal-Maker, Distinguished Leaders and On the Rise.In our inaugural Southeastern awards, we're accepting nominations from firms, companies and organizations in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

Alabama

December 20, 2022, 12:40 PM