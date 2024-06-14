Who Got The Work

Allyson R. Bennett and Joseph C. Gratz of Morrison & Foerster and Jeffrey S. Jacobson of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for OpenAI Inc. and Microsoft in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit, alongside counsel from Keker, Van Nest & Peters and Latham & Watkins. The case was filed April 30 in New York Southern District Court by Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck on behalf of Chicago Tribune, the Daily News and other newspapers. The complaint alleges that the defendants used the plaintiffs' copyrighted articles and works to train generative AI products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, is 1:24-cv-03285, Daily News LP et al v. Microsoft Corporation et al.

AI & Automation

June 14, 2024, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Chicago Tribune Company, LLC

Daily News LP

DP Media Network, LLC

Northwest Publications, LLC

Orb Publishing, LLC

Orlando Sentinel Communications Company, LLC

San Jose Mercury-News, LLC

Sun-sentinel Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Rothwell Figg Ernst Manbeck

Rothwell Figg Erst & Manbeck, P.C.

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

OpenAI GP, LLC

OpenAI LP

OpenAI, Inc.

OpenAI, LLC

Oai Corporation, LLC

OpenAI Global, L.L.C.

OpenAI Holdings, LLC

OpenAI OpCo, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Keker, Van Nest & Peters

Latham & Watkins

Morrison & Foerster

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims