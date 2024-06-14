Who Got The Work
Allyson R. Bennett and Joseph C. Gratz of Morrison & Foerster and Jeffrey S. Jacobson of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for OpenAI Inc. and Microsoft in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit, alongside counsel from Keker, Van Nest & Peters and Latham & Watkins. The case was filed April 30 in New York Southern District Court by Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck on behalf of Chicago Tribune, the Daily News and other newspapers. The complaint alleges that the defendants used the plaintiffs' copyrighted articles and works to train generative AI products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, is 1:24-cv-03285, Daily News LP et al v. Microsoft Corporation et al.
AI & Automation
June 14, 2024, 1:21 PM
Plaintiffs
- Chicago Tribune Company, LLC
- Daily News LP
- Northwest Publications, LLC
- Orb Publishing, LLC
- Orlando Sentinel Communications Company, LLC
- San Jose Mercury-News, LLC
- Sun-sentinel Company, LLC
- Rothwell Figg Ernst Manbeck
- Rothwell Figg Erst & Manbeck, P.C.
defendants
- Microsoft Corporation
- OpenAI GP, LLC
- OpenAI LP
- OpenAI, Inc.
- OpenAI, LLC
- Oai Corporation, LLC
- OpenAI Global, L.L.C.
- OpenAI Holdings, LLC
- OpenAI OpCo, L.L.C.
defendant counsels
- Keker, Van Nest & Peters
- Latham & Watkins
- Morrison & Foerster
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims