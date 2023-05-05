Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Christian & Small on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance Co. Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Barze Taylor Noles Lowther on behalf of fluoropolymer manufacturer Daikin America, contends that the defendant breached an insurance contract with the Daikin by refusing to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying toxic tort case. The case is 5:23-cv-00574, Daikin America Inc v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 4:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Daikin America Inc

Plaintiffs

Barze Taylor Noles Lowther, LLC

Barze Taylor Noles Lowther LLC

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Christian Small

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute