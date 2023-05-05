Counsel at Christian & Small on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance Co. Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Barze Taylor Noles Lowther on behalf of fluoropolymer manufacturer Daikin America, contends that the defendant breached an insurance contract with the Daikin by refusing to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying toxic tort case. The case is 5:23-cv-00574, Daikin America Inc v. Zurich American Insurance Company.
Insurance
May 05, 2023, 4:42 PM