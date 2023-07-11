Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed a lawsuit to Illinois Northern District Court accusing SHL Medical AG of breaching its fiduciary duties, patent infringement and theft of trade secrets. The suit was filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of Pierre A. Dahmani, cofounder of software developer QuiO Technologies, who claims several million dollars in damages in connection with the defendant's alleged refusal to fulfill its obligation to fund QuiO's development costs. The suit also accuses the defendant of infringing pending patents for proprietary QuiO technology, and misappropriating confidential information in an attempt to recreate certain technology. The case is 1:23-cv-04448, Dahmani v. Shl Medical AG.

Health Care

July 11, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Pierre A Dahmani

defendants

Shl Medical AG

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract