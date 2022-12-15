Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Winnebago Industries to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by the Cook Law Firm for Lemon Law Group Partners on behalf of the purchasers of a new 2022 Winnebago Travato camper van. The case is 3:22-cv-03043, Dahlberg et al v. Winnebago Industries, Inc et al.

Automotive

December 15, 2022, 5:03 AM