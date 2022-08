Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Eggleston & Briscoe on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Cincinnati Insurance Company to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Florin Roebig PA on behalf of Elizabeth Daher. The case is 4:22-cv-02873, Daher v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 4:56 PM