Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Friday removed a lawsuit against PennyMac Financial Services and National Default Servicing Corp. to Nevada District Court. The suit, which challenges foreclosure proceedings, was filed pro se by Tim Dahar. The case is 2:23-cv-01020, Dahar v. PennyMac Loan Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Tim Dahar

defendants

PennyMac Loan Services LLC

National Default Servicing Corp.

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property