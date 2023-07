New Suit - Employment

Abbott Laboratories was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former technical services manager who was allegedly discriminated against based on his symptoms of 'Long COVID.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01367, D'Agostino v. Abbott Laboratories Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 14, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel M D'Agostino

defendants

Abbott Laboratories Incorporated

Abram Cordell

Ashin Soti

Douglas Taylor

James Martinez

Jim Curcio

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination