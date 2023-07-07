New Suit - ERISA Class Action

Waters Corp., a manufacturer of lab instruments and software, was slapped with an ERISA class action Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Walcheske & Luzi and attorney Jonathan M. Feigenbaum on behalf of participants and beneficiaries of Waters Corp.'s investment plan who accuse the company of charging excessive service fees and maintaining underperforming investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11527, Daggett v. Waters Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

Plaintiffs

David Daggett

Plaintiffs

Jonathan M. Feigenbaum

defendants

Waters Corporation

Board of Directors of Waters Technologies Corporation

Employee Benefits Administratoiin Committee of Waters Technologies Corporation

Waters Technologies Corporation

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations