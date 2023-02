Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wiggin and Dana on Thursday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Suisman, Shapiro, Wool, Brennan, Gray & Greenberg on behalf of an employee who contends that she was sexually harassed and assaulted at work. The case is 3:23-cv-00241, Dagenais v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.