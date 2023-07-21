New Suit - Employment, Defamation

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, was sued Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over alleged employment law breaches and defamation. The lawsuit was brought by Patton Tidwell & Culbertson on behalf of a former assistant manager who claims he was falsely accused of sexual misconduct despite offering exonerating evidence to his superiors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00075, Daffern v. Tractor Supply Company, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

William Billy Daffern

Plaintiffs

Patton Tidwell & Culbertson

defendants

Tractor Supply Co. Of Texas, LP

Tractor Supply Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches