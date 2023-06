New Suit - Patent

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the Taiwanese chipmaker, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, which asserts five patents, was brought by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of Daedalus Prime LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00299, Daedalus Prime LLC v. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

June 23, 2023, 5:08 AM

Daedalus Prime LLC

Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims