Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for Samsung Electronics and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts four patents, was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by Ward, Smith & Hill and Blue Peak Law Group on behalf of Daedalus Prime. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00353, Daedalus Prime LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.