Who Got The Work

Michael J. McKeon and Francis J. Albert Ph.D. of Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and other counsel on behalf of Daedalus Prime, asserts eight patents involving micro-processing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00352, Daedalus Prime LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.