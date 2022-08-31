Who Got The Work

Qualcomm has tapped attorneys Karen E. Keller and Emily DiBenedetto of Shaw Keller LLP as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 23 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and Desmarais LLP on behalf of Daedalus Prime LLC, asserts six patents related to power budgeting and controlling operating voltages within semiconductor chipsets that are used in automotive infotainment systems. The case is 1:22-cv-01109, Daedalus Prime LLC v. Mazda Motor Corporation et al.

Technology

August 31, 2022, 9:42 AM