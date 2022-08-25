New Suit - Patent

Mazda Motor, Mazda North America, Mercedes-Benz Group, Visteon Corporation and other defendants were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Farnan LLP; and Desmarais LLP on behalf of Daedalus Prime LLC, asserts six patents related to power budgeting and controlling operating voltages within semiconductor chipsets that are used in automotive infotainment systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01108, Daedalus Prime LLC v. Mazda Motor Corporation et al.

Automotive

August 25, 2022, 10:36 AM