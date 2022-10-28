DACA Recipient Tells Appeals Court His Rescinded ExxonMobil ...

News From Law.com

An appeals panel seemed unlikely to expand workplace protections to DACA recipients Friday morning after ExxonMobil terminated a beneficiary of the program for his lack of a permanent right to work in America. "We see in traditional employment cases all the time, someone is showing up and trying to prove discrimination, but they lack a comparator [similarly situated individual]. And generally, that means you lose," Judge Marvin Quattlebaum told attorneys for a Mexican-born DACA recipient.

Virginia

October 28, 2022, 2:58 PM