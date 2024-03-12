Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Labor & Employment | Law....

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged in Massachusetts last week. At least 11 federal employment suits were filed, nearly triple the usual weekly average. Several cases pursue wage-and-hour claims, including a class action accusing salad dressing manufacturer Ken's of failing to compensate workers for time spent donning and doffing protective equipment. Plus, a former Everett school superintendent and deputy superintendent sued the city for allegedly maintaining a "'whites only" hiring policy," and the U.S. Labor Department sued construction company Evolution Group for allegedly threatening workers who cooperated with an investigation into wage-and-hour practices.

March 12, 2024, 1:34 PM

