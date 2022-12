Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Strike 3 Holdings

Adult film company Strike 3 Holdings, known for filing boilerplate infringement suits against 'John Doe' defendants, launched a volley of cases on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The company filed 10 new complaints yesterday, well above the typical daily average. All 10 suits were brought by the Atkin Firm.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 16, 2022, 2:49 PM