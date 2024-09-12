Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Patent

Patent litigation is trending upward in New Jersey. At least 22 cases were filed in August — a slight decline from July, but still well above the typical monthly average for the Garden State. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly four patent lawsuits were filed per month in New Jersey; during the trend period, that number has shot up to 12 lawsuits per month. Driving the trend is a wave of cases brought by pharmaceutical companies to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of patented drugs; for instance, Intra-Cellular Therapies shot off seven lawsuits in August seeking to prevent competitors from selling generic versions of its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder treatment Caplyta.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 12, 2024, 12:36 PM