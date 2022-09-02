Litigation Trend - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment

COVID-19-related employment matters are on the rise in U.S. federal courts. Law.com Radar surfaced more than two-dozen such cases in August, continuing a rising trend that traces back 10 months. The volume of such cases since November 2021 was nearly 25% higher than during the preceding year. Many plaintiffs are challenging their companies' denial of a religious or medical exemption from vaccination requirements, while others claim that they were wrongfully terminated for self-quarantining after being diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19. Notably, as more businesses consider return-to-work policies, many plaintiffs are also challenging their employers' refusal to allow them to continue working from home.

September 02, 2022, 5:16 PM