Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | AT&T | Law.com Radar

AT&T was hit with a storm of litigation last week. At least 24 federal suits were initiated against AT&T, most of which were triggered by the company's March 30 announcement that customers' personal data had been posted on the dark web. Also of note, a shareholder of Warner Bros. Discovery brought a derivative action over Discovery's 2021 acquisition of AT&T spin-off WarnerMedia; the suit contends that at the time of the merger, AT&T failed to disclose roughly $350 million in start-up costs for the streaming service CNN Plus as well as a slowdown in external sales of content such as the television show 'Friends.' The suit was brought by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Andrews & Springer.

Fortune 500

April 08, 2024, 2:24 PM

