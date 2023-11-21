Litigation Surge - California | Deckers Outdoor | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - California | Deckers Outdoor

Footwear company Deckers Outdoor filed a cluster of IP infringement cases on Monday in California. The company filed three new suits accusing businesses of selling boots and sandals which infringe Deckers' design patents and trade dress rights for its UGG boots and Teva sandals; companies under fire include Costco, Aleader Group and Shein. All three lawsuits are backed by the Blakely Law Group, a boutique IP firm based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 21, 2023, 11:50 AM

