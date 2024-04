News From Law.com

Swiss patent and trademark law firm Da Vinci Partners LLC and its founder, John Brent Moetteli, have sued French American AI startup Kili Technology Inc., creators of davinci, a generative AI-powered copilot for drafting patents and office action answers, for trademark infringement and unfair competition in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

April 05, 2024, 4:36 PM

