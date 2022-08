Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Banco Santander, a Spanish commercial bank and financial services company, and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Benneth O. Amadi on behalf of Djanine Da Veiga. The case is 1:22-cv-11364, Da Veiga v. Santander Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2022, 1:03 PM