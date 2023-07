Removed To Federal Court

Aetna on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Walsh & Roth on behalf of Da Silva Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, contends that Aetna has refused to reimburse the plaintiff for medically necessary muscle flap closure surgeries performed as follow-ups to spinal surgeries. Aetna is represented by Robinson & Cole. The case is 2:23-cv-05482, Da Silva Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, P.C. v. Aetna.

Health Care

July 20, 2023, 8:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Da Silva Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, P.C.

defendants

Aetna

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations