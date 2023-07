Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thorpe Shwer PC on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Lyft to Arizona District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Warnock Mackinlay Law on behalf of Bryant Da Silva, Celia Da Silva and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-01490, Da Silva et al v. Lyft Incorporated et al.

Technology

July 28, 2023, 7:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Bryant Da Silva

Celia Da Silva

Jessica Da Silva

Stewart Da Silva

Plaintiffs

Warnock Mackinlay Law PLLC

defendants

Lyft Incorporated

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Thorpe Shwer PC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision