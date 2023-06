News From Law.com

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday announced that her office had concluded an investigation into former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, and would not be bringing charges. The multi-year probe was looking into whether or not Trump and his companies had misled authorities in order to reduce their tax burden for the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor.

June 16, 2023, 12:42 PM

